Home » Editorial » Flower Thief

Dear Editor,

Over the past year, my family has had several expensive flower arrangements stolen off the graves of our loved ones at the I.O.O.F Cemetery here in Sullivan. Also, a couple of our friends have had the same problem.

I don’t know if anything can be done about this, but it is very sad that people have to steal flowers off of the graves. I think the public should be aware of this.

Kent Cline

Sullivan, MO