Eagles Split With Owensville, Potosi In Season Finale

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan completed the regular season Thursday by splitting against Potosi and Owensville. The Eagles had little problem against Potosi, winning 54-12. Owensville came out ahead 39-31. Up next for Sullivan will be the district tournament this weekend in Ste. Genevieve.

Potosi

Sullivan had eight victories against the Trojans. Brendan Labbee (106) needed a little more than a minute to pin Ben Dewaal. Ethan Schoonveld (126) quickly registered a pinfall victory over Jacob Lands, winning in 1 minute, 18 seconds. Kobie Blankenship (132) won by a 15-0 technical fall. Trevor Key (138) pinned Brett Lynch in 1 minute, 33 seconds. Ethan Peregoy (145) won by sudden victory 9-7 against Austin Harris. Evan Shetley (152) won a 9-0 major decision against Jaydee Vick. Ian Kilburn (160) had a 5-0 decision against Cale Short. Dalton Ward (170) pinned Tanner Watson in 1 minute, 2 seconds. Dalton Lynch (195) won a 6-2 decision against Dustin Faulkner. Luke Dixon (113) and Carter Randolph (285) had forfeit victories. Ransom Dudley (120) was pinned by Noah Juliette in 2 minutes, 51 seconds. Both teams were open in the 220-pound weight class.

Owensville

Blankenship, Shetley, Ward, Lynch, Labbee and Dudley all picked up wins in Sullivan’s 39-31 defeat. Blankenship pinned Tighe Bombach in 1 minute, 37 seconds. Shetley pinned Cooper Bombach in 2 minutes, 33 seconds. Ward had a 10-0 major decision against Colton Moore. Lynch had a 9-4 decision against Joe Bauer. Labbee and Dudley both won by forfeit. Both teams were open at 182 and Sullivan forfeited at 220. Schoonveld was pinned by Wyatt Lauth. Dustin Jahnsen pined Key. Blaine Schoenfeld pinned Ethan Peregoy. Tanner Rector had a 10-4 decision against Kilburn. Camren McQueen won by pin against Randolph. Dixon lost by pin to Austin Angell. There were three exhibition matches and Sullivan won two of them. James Hicks (132) pinned Boston Belk in 32 seconds. Griffin Strauser pinned Garrett Jahnsen in 4 minutes, 53 seconds. Jason Hurt was pinned by Edward Delong.