Eagles Defeat New Haven, Ride Winning Streak To Eight

By Ryan Storz

Jared Woodcock scored 19 points, Cody McKinney added 14 and Sullivan extended their winning streak to eight in a 55-40 win against the New Haven Shamrocks Tuesday.

The Eagles (17-6) were coming off an exhausting, thrilling win over Park Hills Central one night earlier, but continued to roll at New Haven.

After falling to Seckman 55-52 on Jan. 23, the Eagles had dropped three straight. They were coming off a tough stretch of the schedule that included games against Blair Oaks and state-ranked Licking.

But the Eagles regrouped and have dominated opponents in the last three weeks, continuing that trend against a Shamrocks team that fell to 6-18.

Woodcock had nine rebounds — one shy of giving him his ninth double-double of the season. McKinney had six assists and five rebounds.

Caleb Stack and Seth Johanning both had six points, while Austin Schaefferkoetter scored four.

Ryan McKinney and Caleb Todd rounded out the scoring with three points each.

Sullivan jumped out to a big lead behind Woodcock, who scored the game’s first five points, then recorded a three-point play on a putback to give Sullivan a 10-2 lead.

New Haven began to cut it close late in the quarter. Martin Lewis drained a 3-pointer to leave the Shamrocks trailing 14-10.

Schaefferkoetter had a partial three-point play with 57 seconds left, but Justin Shockley’s three-point play on the other end cut Sullivan’s lead to 16-13.

Cody McKinney was fouled at the buzzer and hit two free throws to give the Eagles an 18-13 lead at the end of the period.

Sullivan outscored the Shamrocks 14-11 in the second quarter and extended the lead to 32-24 at the half.

New Haven continued to let the game slip away, being outscored 14-9 and trailing 46-33 going into the fourth quarter.