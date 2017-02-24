Home » Latest News » Driver Travels 24 Miles Wrong Way On Interstate 44

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a driver who traveled from at least the 232 mile marker in Franklin County all the way to the Cuba exit in Crawford County early Friday morning.

The driver caused numerous near-miss collisions along the way.

Around 4:20 a.m., Franklin County 911 received a call of a wrong way driver involving an accident eastbound at the 232 mile marker. The vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, causing the accident. A Franklin County deputy observed the vehicle traveling near the 225 mile marker in Sullivan. The deputy said the suspect vehicle nearly struck the deputy head-on.

The deputy was able to turn around and proceeded west. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were alerted, but none were able to get units in place prior to the suspect exiting at Cuba.

When the vehicle exited 1-44, the driver was stopped and taken into custody with the assistance of Cuba police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.