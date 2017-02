Home » Latest News » Discarded Syringes, Drug Arrests, Theft Increase In 2016

The Sullivan Police Department recorded increases in discarded syringes, drug arrests and theft in 2016.

There were 129 discarded syringes recovered. In 2010, Sullivan police recorded just five discarded syringes.

Three deaths were attributed to heroin overdoses in the city and 16 more overdoses occurred where the user survived.

See more on the 2016 crime report in the Feb. 22 issue of the Independent News, on stands now.