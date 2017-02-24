Home » Latest News » Dent County Woman Sentenced For Embezzling Money From Sears

A Dent County woman was sentenced Friday to three months in prison and six months of home confinement after being found guilty of embezzling from Sears.

Court documents say Demea Loyd, Salem, owned two stores in Washington and Rolla and entered into a contract with Sears Authorized Hometown Stores, LLC to exclusively distribute Sears merchandise from the two stores. The contract called for Loyd to distribute Sears merchandise on a consignment basis.

Loyd was paid a commission on the amount of sales and had to deposit all proceeds from the merchandise into a “holding” account until it could be transferred to Sears.

From April 2013 to December 2014, Loyd embezzled $358,805 from Sears by making unauthorized withdrawals from the holding account and falsifying the monthly statements to hide missing funds.

In May 2016, Loyd pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The case was investigated by the FBI and police departments in Rolla and Washington.