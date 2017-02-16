Home » Latest News » Charges Pending Against Two Franklin County Suspects In Aluminum Theft

Charges are pending against a Beaufort man and Washington woman after they were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing aluminum off Ameren UE box cars.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies responded to the area of Highway EE and Paige Marie Drive for a report of trespassing on railroad property. The reporting party was an employee of Ameren UE and witnessed the subjects near box cars owned by the company.

Deputies made contact with the subjects and learned they were allegedly stealing aluminum parts from the box cars, which were located near them and in their vehicle they drove to the scene.

Both subjects allegedly admitted to removing the aluminum to sell for cash.