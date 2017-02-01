Home » Latest News » Charges Filed In Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Former Sullivan Man

A Reeds Spring man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a former Sullivan man Jan. 22.

Bradley Bizzle, 45, was struck on National Avenue. The car continued on and Springfield police located it at the home of Shawn Bouley, 40. Bouley had been a Stone County sheriff’s deputy until resigning the day after the crash. He had been a deputy for seven months.

Bouley has not been charged for Bizzle’s death, but according to KSPR, the case remains open. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his bond set at $5,000.

The case broke when Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader reported to Springfield police that one of his employees allegedly told him he “hit a guy in Springfield last night when (Bouley) was drunk.” Detectives met with Bouley, who said he was heading north on National around 35 to 40 miles per hour when he heard a loud noise and realized his vehicle had struck something. Bouley said he didn’t stop because he was scared.

Further, Bouley said he was intoxicated and woke up the following morning to find out about the accident. Bouley saw his car had been damaged. He called a co-worker and Rader to report what occurred.