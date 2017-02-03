Home » Latest News » Authorities Investigating Bomb Threat At Cuba Wal-Mart

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that closed Cuba’s Wal-Mart Friday afternoon.

Cuba Police Chief Paul Crow said a subject called in the threat and demanded a large sum of money, but no bombs were located in the store.

The individual has not been identified and there is no indication an arrest has been made.

Crow said law enforcement from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Capital Police Bomb Squad and the state fire marshall responded.

Due to the investigation being active, Crow said some information is being withheld.

“I would like to thank the Wal-Mart management and the associate members who were extremely helpful from the moment we arrived until the store was turned back over to their control,” Crow said. “They did a great job with safe evacuation of all the customers inside the store, along with working with law enforcement.”

Crow thanked Cuba citizens for patience and support. “This is also just another example of how the different law enforcement agencies and other emergency services in Crawford County work so well with each other. Such great team work.”