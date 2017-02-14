Home » Sullivan » 2017 Hospital Auxiliary Officers Inducted

During the annual Auxiliary meeting held on Jan. 30, 2017, the Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital Auxiliary officers were formally appointed.

The ladies who were selected to direct the Hospital Auxiliary this year include Freda Haase, President, Judy Reed, Vice President, Pat Blanton, Treasurer, Mary Miller, Secretary and Imogene Busch, Historian. This group is made up of many long-time members who have volunteered thousands of hours to the Hospital Auxiliary program.

Their dedication and experience is tremendously valuable to the ongoing service the Auxiliary provides to the hospital and community.