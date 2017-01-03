Home » Sports » Wrestling Resumes Thursday

Sullivan has wrestled just once since Dec. 13, but if the weather stays under control, the Eagles will be in store for a busy January.

Thursday marks the first meet of 2017 with the Eagles competing in a quad meet against St. Clair, Park Hills Central and New Madrid Central.

Both varsity and junior varsity teams will be at tournaments Saturday.

The JV heads to Pacific while the varsity goes to Park Hills Central for the Rebel Invitational.

Sullivan has two more meets next week, going to Pacific on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Eagles then head south to Dexter on Friday, Jan. 13.

Another weekend tournament is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14.

Sullivan‘s varsity team competes in the annual Owensville Tournament.