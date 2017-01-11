Home » Latest News » UPDATE: On Human Remains Found At Chouteau Claim River Access.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on January 11, 2017 an autopsy was conducted by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office on the remains found at Chouteau Claim river access. The victim is believed to be an adult white male ranging between 5 08”-6 02” in height. Evidence on the scene indicates that the remains were dumped at the access and could have been at the location between 2 to 3 days. Franklin County Investigators are in the process of obtaining a DNA Profile. Currently we have a list of 27 missing males in Missouri. If anyone has any information we are asking you to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division