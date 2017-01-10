Home » Editorial » Thank You To Our Wonderful Community From The Sullivan Fire Department

Thank You

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Sullivan Fire Protection District, we’d like to say Thank You to our wonderful community. Time after time, I’m amazed at the outpouring of generosity of this community. Specifically, for the Santa Sleigh events, we had local businesses like McDonald’s and Imo’s donate food to the firemen, so they could have something hot to eat before heading out into the cold. For this, I am truly grateful. Thank you so much. Also, there were some families around town who met us with cookies and hot chocolate, just to make sure the firemen were taken care of. This means the world to us, and we appreciate everyone’s generosity.

I’d also like to thank my firemen. The Santa Sleigh is a huge undertaking, manpower-wise. From the set-up night to the nights of braving the cold when we delivered Santa around town, it takes many drivers, many helpers and “elves” to keep everyone safe, and lots of their own personal time to pull off an event like this. For this, I am also grateful and truly blessed to have such an amazing team. Thank you for what you do!