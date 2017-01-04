Home » Latest News » Tenant Accused Of Sending Lewd Photo To Landlord

A Cuba man is accused of sending a photo of his genitals to a landlord after he was given an eviction notice.

During the investigation, the man was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. Dylan Padgett, 19, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Cuba police also arrested Padgett for second-degree sexual misconduct and resisting arrest, but charges have not been filed for those offenses. A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his bond set at $10,000.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim contacted police Dec. 24 after allegedly receiving inappropriate Facebook messages from Padgett.

