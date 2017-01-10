Home » Sports » Sullivan Wins Consolation At Houlihan’s Tournament

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan’s first foray in the Houlihan’s Tournament at Springfield Catholic High School yielded a consolation finish.

The highly-competitive tournament featured a mix of public and private schools.

After a 50-41 loss to Cape Notre Dame on Thursday, the Eagles rebounded to get victories over Springfield Central on Friday and Carl Junction on Saturday in double overtime.

Sullivan (7-3) was led each game by Jared Woodcock, who put on a scoring showcase all weekend.

Woodcock averaged 29 points and 12 rebounds. His performance Saturday against Carl Junction may have been one of the best all-around games from a Sullivan player in decades. Woodcock scored 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

He shot 68 percent from the field and was 3-for-4 on 3-point attempts. At the free throw line, he was a perfect 10-for-10.

Cape Notre Dame

The difference in Thursday’s tournament opener against Cape Notre Dame came in the third quarter.

Sullivan led 25-22 coming out of halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored them 15-5 and held on for a 50-41 victory.

Woodcock had 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Cody McKinney and Ryan McKinney each had five points. Caleb Stack added four points and Caleb Todd had three.

Woodcock had nine of Sullivan’s 13 field goals.

Springfield Central

While the third quarter doomed Sullivan against Notre Dame, it separated them against Springfield Central.

Down 23-21 at the half, the Eagles came out strong with a 27-14 advantage and romped to a 69-56 win.

Woodcock had 29 points and 12 rebounds, but this time, his supporting cast was able to find their scoring groove. Stack had 13 points, while Todd scored a season-high 11 points. Seth Johanning chipped in with three 3-pointers and had nine points. Cody McKinney scored seven points, but also had a season-high 12 assists.

Carl Junction

It took two overtimes, but the Eagles were able to pull out a 74-68 win over Carl Junction on Saturday in the consolation final. Sullivan outscored Carl Junction 8-2 in the second overtime.

Woodcock’s 35-point performance carried the Eagles. Stack added 11 points and Todd scored eight points.

Cody McKinney had seven points and eight assists. Ryan McKinney scored six points and Johanning had five.