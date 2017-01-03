Sullivan Senior Center Menus Jan. 4-10

Wed.- Beef burger/wheat bun, potato soup, carrots, fresh fruit.
Thurs.- Oven-fried fish, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, mandarin orange cake, bread.
Fri.- Chicken & noodles, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables, fruit fluff, biscuit.
Mon. – Meatballs/Italian tomato sauce & pasta, green beans, seasoned cauliflower, pineapple tidbits, Bosco cheese breadstick.
Tues.- BBQ pulled pork/bun, sweet potato wedges, Capri vegetables, peach cobbler dump cake.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.