Sullivan Senior Center Menus Jan. 4-10

Wed.- Beef burger/wheat bun, potato soup, carrots, fresh fruit.

Thurs.- Oven-fried fish, au gratin potatoes, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, mandarin orange cake, bread.

Fri.- Chicken & noodles, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables, fruit fluff, biscuit.

Mon. – Meatballs/Italian tomato sauce & pasta, green beans, seasoned cauliflower, pineapple tidbits, Bosco cheese breadstick.

Tues.- BBQ pulled pork/bun, sweet potato wedges, Capri vegetables, peach cobbler dump cake.

Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.

