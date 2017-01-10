Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Menus Jan. 11-17

Sullivan Senior Center Menus Jan. 11-17

Wed.-Herb crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, zuchini and tomatoes, chuckwagon corn, fruit ambrosia, dinner roll

Thurs.-Country fried beef patty with country gravy, mashed potatoes, green peas, pears, cornbread, banana loaf

Fri.-Seasoned baked chicken with dressing and gravy, brussels sprouts, country mix vegetables, fruited gelatin, bread

Mon.-Meatloaf with gravy, herb roasted potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce, manadarin oranges, graham crackers, bread

Tues.-Chicken ala king with brown rice, baby lima beans, Harvard beets, strawberry applesauce, dinner roll.

Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.

