Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Reports

The Sullivan Police Department made 22 arrests in the City of Sullivan for the week of Jan. 22-29.

This week’s arrests were:

Jan. 23: Teresa L. Emm, 46, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle, $300 bond and a Crawford County warrant for traffic violations, bond $320. Emm was released on bond.

Jan. 24: Kelsey L. Winkelmann, 18, Cuba, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Winklemann was held and released on a court summons.

Jan. 24: Ryan N. McMillen, 30, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of no vehicle license and no insurance as well as Sullivan charges of alleged failure to register a motor vehicle , no insurance and no valid license. McMillen was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 24: Alan R. Hicks, Sullivan, was arrested on a St. Charles County warrant for assault. Hicks was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 25: Kenneth E. Rulo Jr., 31, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and domestic assault in the third degree. Rulo was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 25: Michael D. Loden, 23, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked. Loden was held and released on a court summons.

Jan. 26: Andrew M. Cox, 18, Sullivan, was arrested for being a minor visibly intoxicated. Cox was held and released on a court summons.

Jan. 26: Kyle S. Busby, 24, was arrested on a Hillsboro police felony warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, bond $4,000. Busby was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 26: Steven Yamnitz, 24, was arrested on a Hillsboro warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no license, bond $400; and a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of property damage, no bond. Yamnitz was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 26: Taylor R. Baker, 18, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker was held and released.

Jan. 26: Jeffrey A. Straatmann, 32, Leslie, was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Straatmann was held and released on a court summons.

Jan. 27: Robin R. Rutlege Briggs, 42, Sullivan, was arrested on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended. Briggs was held in the Sullivan Jail on $500 bond.

Jan., 27: Erica B. Cherry Crawford, 25, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while suspended and failure to show proof of insurance. Crawford was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

Jan. 27: David S. Lindemann, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on a Wentzville police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle. Lindemann was released on bond.

Jan. 27: John F. Hayes, 39, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of possession of amphetamine, no bond; Washington County warrant for property damage/tampering with a motor vehicle and Sullivan police charges of allege driving while revoked, no insurance and displaying plates of another. Hayes was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 27: Ronald L. Peters, 36, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of non insurance, possession of methamphetamine and a Probation and parole warrant on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Peters was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 27: Jamie L. Peters, 34, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance.

Peters was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 28: Kevin E. Ruffner, 54, Sullivan, was arrested for allege driving while revoked and no insurance. Ruffner was released on a court summons.

Jan. 28: John M. Hughes, 20, Sullivan, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of traffic violations, Hughes was held on $150 bond, in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 29: William R. Kelley, 29, Bourbon, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, bond $500 and a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of no insurance and driving while suspended, bond $510.

Kelley was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 29: Marc A. Johanning, 28, Pacific, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. Johanning was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 29: Randy L. Duncan, 46, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while revoked.

Duncan was held in the Sullivan Jail.