Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Reports

The Sullivan Police Department made 22 arrests for the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, in the City of Sullivan.

This weeks arrests were:

Dec. 26; Michael J. Parrish, Jr., 35, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Walmart, 350 Park Ridge Drive and three outstanding warrants that included: Franklin County failure to appear in court for theft, Crawford County warrant for possession of amphetamine and a Warrenton Police warrant for assault. Parrish was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 26 Jeremy R. Miller, 21, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while suspended. Miller was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 26; Christopher D. Hollingshead, 34, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged stealing. Hollingshead was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 27; Stacy J. Stroup, 41, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked. Stroup was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 27; Daniel R. Gruett, 26, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Gruett was released on a court summons.

Dec. 27; Krystle M. Whaley, 34, Sullivan, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of property damage.

Whaley was held in the Sullivan Jail on $2,500 bond.

Dec. 27; Tyler M. Wilson, 29, Sullivan, was arrested on a parole violation on the original charge of larceny. Wilson was held without bond.

Dec. 27; Skye L. Tanner, 17, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing the the delinquency of a minor. Tanner was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 27; Justine E. Stockton, 32, Bourbon, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of traffic violations. Bond was set at $450.

Dec. 28; Tracy A. Enke, 34, Bourbon, was arrested for alleged stealing/shoplifting and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Enke was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 28: Heidi M. Woods, 34, Bourbon, was arrested for alleged stealing/shoplifting. Woods was released on a curt summons.

Dec. 29; Tasha M. Krimmer, 31, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Krimmer was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 29; Ryan M. Scott, 30, was arrested on Crawford County warrants for driving while revoked and no insurance. Scott was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 29; Garrett H. Vance, 23, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Vance was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 30; Cassandra Provencio, 28, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Provencio was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 30; Dale A. Cox, 28, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Cox was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 30; Felicia K. Wood, 46, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Wood was released on a court summons.

Dec. 30; Tyler J. Brust, 17, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brust was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

Jan. 1; Natia A. Akers, 26, Desoto, was arrested on a Arnold Police warrant for stealing under $500 with a $150 bond and additional Sullivan charges for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijauna and possession of a controlled substance while in a jail facility. Akers was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 1; Steven R. Caldwell, 35, was arrested for alleged burglary.

Caldwell was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Jan. 1; Tory L. Morgan, 23, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Morgan was released on a court summons.

Jan. 1; Jessica L. Valley, 44, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged trespassing in the first degree and burglary.

Valley was held in the Sullivan Jail.