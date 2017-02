Home » Sullivan » Rotary Chili Supper Friday Night At SHS

The Sullivan Rotary Club will hold a Chili Supper on Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sullivan High School.

The club, which awards many scholarships each year, is holding the event instead of their traditional pancake supper. The club will also offer grilled cheese sandwiches.

The charge of $8 for adults and $6 for children.

Following the supper guests are encouraged to attend the Sullivan/St. Clair Coaches vs. Cancer basketball games.