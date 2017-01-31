Home » Sullivan » Regional Shoe Chain Opening Soon In Sullivan

Shoe Sensation Plans To Open A Store In March

Shoe Sensation is pleased to announce plans to open a new store this spring in Sullivan, MO. The store is located in the Dickey Bub Plaza at 246 South Service Road E., Sullivan, MO 63080. The store is scheduled to Grand Open on Mar. 30, 2017. This will be the Company’s 17th store in Missouri.

Providing its customers with a mix of nationally branded footwear for the entire family from brands such as Under Armour, Nike, Clarks, Skechers and many others, the new Shoe Sensation will be an easy-to-shop environment where associates will deliver exceptional customer service. In addition to a variety of styles of footwear from work shoes and boots to athletic and dress styles for men, women, and children, Shoe Sensation will also offer a wide range of accessories including socks and shoe care along with fashion and athletic accessories including backpacks.

“Everyone at Shoe Sensation is excited about the opportunity to serve the community of Sullivan. We look forward to assisting our customers with their footwear needs as well as becoming an active part of the community” says Julie Gagel, Director of Public Relations.

Each store is staffed with local management who are qualified to make decisions based on the local community’s needs. Anyone interested in working for the rapidly expanding retail chain should visit http://wwwshoesensation.com/careers to begin the application process. For more information about the brand’s Shoe Sensation sells or store locations, please visit our website atwww.shoesensation.com.

About Shoe Sensation

The parent company of Shoe Sensation, Shoe Sensation, Inc. is a privately held corporation based in Jeffersonville, Indiana and operates over 145 retail stores in 18 states. Shoe Sensation is expanding its small town presence through an organic & strategic growth plan. The Company’s strategy will increase the total store count to approximately 175 locations by the end of 2017.