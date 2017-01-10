Home » Bourbon, School » Project Grad Trivia Night

The Bourbon High School Class of 2017 will hold a trivia night on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Bourbon Elementary School cafeteria. The cost is $10 per person and a max of eight people per team. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. Soda and water will be provided. A silent auction will be available with a variety of items to bid on. For more information or to register a team, contact Traci Courtouise at 573-259-7695 or courtouiset@warhawks.k12.mo.us.