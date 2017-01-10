Home » Obituaries » Opal ‘Joyce’ Goodman

Services for Opal “Joyce” Goodman, age 79, of Bourbon were conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with cremation to follow.

Visitation was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, Missouri.

Opal Joyce Ross was born on June 8, 1937 at Bernie, Missouri to William and Pauline (Grubbs) Ross. Joyce as she was known, was united in marriage to Billy G. Goodman on March 19, 1955 at New Madrid, Missouri and four children were born to their marriage. Joyce enjoyed crafting and many other hobbies including ceramics and her favorite crocheting. She was a dedicated Christian and prayer warrior and was a member of Highway C Full Gospel Church. When Joyce came in contact with strangers she would always witness to them about her Saviour. She enjoyed a close relationship with her St. Clair TOPS Group and she loved her church, church family and worshiping with them. Joyce loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed making crafts with them and telling them stories of her childhood. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Joyce is survived by her children; Randy (Teresa) Goodman of Leasburg, Jeff Goodman and special friend Annie of Bourbon, Kim (Jake) Phillips of Bourbon, Crystal (Roger) Pyatt of Bourbon; ten grandchildren; Amanda (Joey) Ramstein, Jennifer Goodman and fiancé Sean, James Lee Stroup II and fiancé Liz, Billie Jean (Mark) Kitchen, Hunter and Tyler Phillips, Bently Tong II and Nikki Davis, Brittney and Andrea Pyatt; 10 great-grandchildren; Seth, Parker, Lilliegh, Madison, Max, Malachi, Jace, Adalee, Braden and Carter; six siblings; Bill (Betty) Ross of Dexter, Dean (Janet) Ross of St. Louis, Margaret Moore of Dexter, Gary Don Ross and special friend Debbie of Dexter, Pam (Gary) Rowland of Dexter, Rhonda (Bently) Tong of Wisconsin whom Joyce raised as a daughter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; William O. and Pauline (Grubbs) Ross, her husband; Billy G. Goodman, grandson; Baby Bennett, siblings; Dorothy Lawrence and Charlotte Ross and a sister in law; Brenda Ross.

Joyce passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at her daughter Kim’s home surrounded by her family.

Memorials to the family are appreciated.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan and Bourbon.