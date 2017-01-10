Home » Obituaries » Norman Murrell Blankenship

Norman Murrell Blankenship, 71, of Fredericktown, MO, formerly of Owensville, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Ozark Manor Residential Care in Fredericktown.

Norman was born on April 6, 1945, in Sullivan to the late Murrell and Anna (Schmitt) Blankenship. He was a member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church in Japan. He had served his country with the United States Army. He had a passion for horses, enjoyed trail riding especially riding at Eminence. He enjoyed working his teams with many different kinds of horse drawn equipment. He also enjoyed antique tractors and tractor pulls. Through these activities he made many lasting friendships. Norman never met a stranger, his personality was magnetic and could always make you laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Christopher “Short” Blankenship.

His survivors include his sons, John Blankenship and wife, Tricia and Jeff Blankenship all of Rosebud, and Justin “Bink” Blankenship and wife, Raelynn of Sullivan; daughter-in-law, Crystal Blankenship of Rosebud; brothers, Gene Blankenship and wife, Linda of Sullivan, Harold Blankenship and wife, Polly of Owensville, Russell Blankenship and wife, Ginny of Rosebud, Curtis Blankenship and wife, Sherri of Sullivan and Roland Blankenship of Rosebud; sisters, Judy Wright of Owensville, Phyllis LaPlant and husband, Ron of Farmington, Rita Miller of St. Charles, Connie Jost and husband, David of Sullivan; grandchildren, Kari Nolting and husband Nicholas, Ross Blankenship, Brandon Ryan, Bailey, Blaine, Bryce, Macen and Kate Blankenship; and great-grandchildren, Trevin and Trace Nolting and Sophie Ryan.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, January 4 from 4-8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel in Owensville.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, January 5 at 11 a.m. at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church of Japan with Fr. Tim Henderson as the celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home in Owensville.