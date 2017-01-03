Home » Bourbon » New Firehouse Will Combine History, Meet Modern Demands

By Ryan Storz

The Bourbon Fire Protection District’s home on Elm Street is not equipped for the demands of a modern department.

The building was constructed 70 years ago and hasn’t been expanded upon for 40 years. It contains remnants of a bygone era when the fire department (then a volunteer organization) shared the building with the police department and city hall.

There is no jail at the Bourbon Police Department now, but there are two jail cells remaining at the fire station. The cells are made up of thick, reinforced concrete that Bourbon Fire Chief Daniel Whatley speculates might be one of the safest spots if a tornado touches down. The bars seem as sturdy now as they ever were.

One of the cells still contains graffiti scribbled on the walls by past inmates. At this point, though, the cells are little more than storage. Fire equipment is jammed into one of the cells and the other contains a single toilet and a cot firefighters use to set water bottles on.

There is a lot of history in this building, but a quick tour reveals how the department has easily outgrown it. The fire board recognized this more than a decade ago when they first began planning a new facility.

In addition to the makeshift storage areas, the cramped office space and the lack of suitable training area, firefighters can’t even easily maneuver trucks out of the garage. “You have to move two trucks to get the brush truck, move two trucks to get the tanker out…getting the trucks out is the number one thing,” Whatley said.

When the district departs for its new location, it will take its history with it. The first truck ever purchased by the department when it was established in 1939 has been sitting in Whatley’s garage for several years because there’s no space for it now.

But the new department will have a room built like a lobby that will prominently feature the truck and other items saved up over the years: old fire helmets, original documents, photos, newspaper clippings and the keg wash — an item that used to hang on a line at Festival Park. Whatley said they aren’t sure who put it there, but it’s coming to the new firehouse. Right now, it’s sitting in a corner.

The district will also take a door that leads from the garage into the office area. “Hundreds of firemen have walked through that door,” Whatley said. “It’s an important piece of our history.”

The fate of the building is in doubt. Whatley said the district will put it up for sale. It would be too expensive for the department to maintain and insure, so they will begin looking for buyers.