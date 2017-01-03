Home » Farm » Missouri’s 4-H Stars

Remington Boyer and Wesley Tyree are two avid archers. Both of these young men were one of four archers who made the 2016 select state archery teams for Missouri 4-H this past year. This duo from the Spring Bluff’s 4-H Club competed in the 4-H Shooting Sports National 2016 Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska at the end of June. These young archers were essential to aiding Missouri in taking home the overall 1st place trophy for all 4-H shooting sports in the nation. Remington Boyer, representing the compound team, undoubtedly broke a record in Field with a 277 which granted him 1st place in Field nationally for 2016! In FITA and in 3-D he received 4th place. Overall, he was accredited 2nd place in the nation at the young age of fifteen. He proved to be a vital asset to his compound team who received 1st place in the nation for 2016. Wesley Tyree, representing the recurve team, shined on the 3-D course. Wesley’s scores were imperative for his recurve archery team for an overall win of 2nd place in the nation. Since then Remington competed in two iron buck tournaments in the adult division and remarkably won both tournaments. Remington is currently pursuing his career by traveling throughout the United States for compound archery competitions and he plans on continuing those endeavors. In October of 2016, Wesley excitingly received 5th place at try-outs for the Missouri 4-H state four person compound archery team which makes him an alternate for the 2017 year. He plans on practicing with the team this year. Wesley is dedicated to serving his team with another great year of performance and enthusiasm. His hope is to polish up his skills and to try-out again in October of 2017 for the 4-H Missouri state team and compete at Nationals in June of 2018.

As we start fresh for the year 2017, Remington and Wesley have much to be thankful for and give God the glory. Special gratitude and much appreciation to Craig Fleer at Oak Grove Archery who supports our youth and local 4-H archers. Moreover, the Spring Bluff’s Archery Club extends our appreciation to Ed and Nancy Tyree who dedicate their time and wisdom to the 4-H archery program. If you’d like more information about the Spring Bluff’s Archery Club please call (573)468-6315.