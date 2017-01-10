Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Reports – Crawford County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported five arrests for the week of Jan. 2-5.

This week’s arrests were:

Jan. 2: Clifford C. Foster, 31, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County after he crashed his vehicle.

Foster is charged with driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a wreck.

He was taken to the Phelps County Regional Medical Center and later released.

Jan. 3: Jordan M. Ellis, 20, Owensville, was arrested in Crawford County. Ellis is charged with driving while intoxicated.

He was held at the Crawford County Jail and released.

Jan. 3: Nathaniel A. Fontenot, 26, St. Robert, was arrested in Laclede County on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear.

Fontenot was held at the Laclede County Jail on bond.

Jan. 4: Alexander L. Reed, 22, Ridgedale, was arrested in Laclede County on a probation/parole warrant.

He was held at the Laclede County Jail without bond.

Jan. 5: Christina M. Voss, 38, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County.

Voss had a misdemeanor warrant from Gasconade County for driving while revoked/suspended; a misdemeanor Crawford County warrant for driving while revoked/suspended and no seat belt.

She was held at the Crawford County Jail on bond.