Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Reports – Crawford County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 25 arrests for the week of December 25 – January 1.

This week’s arrests were:

Dec. 25: Robin L. Yancey, 22, St. Louis, was arrested in Pulaski County on a felony warrant from St. Louis County. Yancey was wanted for forgery, possession of marijuana and speed.

Dec. 26: Dylan M. Schwertz, 20, Rolla, was arrested in Laclede County. Schwertz was wanted on a St. Robert warrant for no operator license and a Pulaski County warrant for a traffic violation.

Dec. 26: Shannon L. Raef, 51, Phillipsburg, was arrested in Laclede County on a warrant for failure to appear. He was held without bond at the Laclede County Jail.

Dec. 27: Jonathan A. Jones, 22, Crocker, was arrested in Pulaski County. Jones was wanted for failure to appear on the original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to appear for driving while revoked.

Dec. 27: Brandee E. Hurst, 33, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County. Hurst was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated that resulted in a crash; careless and imprudent driving; no seat belt; driving without a valid license and leaving the scene of a crash.

Dec. 28: Elwood T. Elliott, 46, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County. Elliott has a Jackson County warrant for failure to appear on a driving under the influence charge. He was held at the Phelps County Jail on bond.

Dec. 28: Raymond E. Toth, 58, Bourbon, was arrested in Crawford County. Toth was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and no proof of insurance. He was held at the Crawford County Jail and released.

Dec. 29: Adrienne F. Piatt, 53, St. James, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 29: Jessica I. Bramel, 35, Newburg, was arrested in Phelps County on four charges. Bramel is accused of possessing a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance at a jail; possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor warrant from Osage County.

Dec. 29: Brett C. Krueger, 58, St. Charles, was arrested in Phelps County. Krueger was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant from the Foristell Police Department for an expired license plate and failure to register his motor vehicle.

Dec. 30: Brian S. Taylor, 39, St. Robert, was arrested in Pulaski County on a Pulaski County warrant for a traffic violation and driving while suspended. He was held on bond.

Dec. 30: Carrie D. Karnes, 47, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and no seat belt. She was released.

Dec. 30: William K. Crooks, 26, Lake Ozark, was arrested in Pualski County for felony possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 30: Cody A. Brown, 25, Kaiser, was arrested in Pulaski County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 30: Anthony D. Chandler, 43, Steelville, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked and speeding.

Dec. 30: Jennifer R. Doyen, 40, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. He was released.

Dec. 31: Justin Miller, 27, Edgar Springs, was arrested in Phelps County. He was held on a warrant for failure to appear and no seat belt.

Dec. 31: Sonny B. Carroll, 41, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County on a warrant for driving under the influence. He was held on bond.

Dec. 31: Michael A. Beal, 41, Columbia, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated and failure to properly affix license plates. He was held at the Cuba Police Department and released.

Dec. 31: Dennis L. Toles-Robinson, 29, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stoplight. He was released.

Dec. 31: Mathew W. Queen, 32, Union, was arrested in Crawford County on five warrants. Queen was wanted on failure to appear for littering; no insurance; operating without a license; speeding and careless and imprudent driving. He was held on bond.

Dec. 31: Mark E. Kelley, 50, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of a controlled substance. He was released.

Jan. 1: Jeff M. Harris, 35, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated. He was released.

Jan. 1: Allen D. Bouse, 26, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated and no valid operator’s license.

Jan. 1: Daylene K. Brown, 31, Fredericktown, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Jan. 1: Ronald K. McEwen, 56, Sullivan, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated.