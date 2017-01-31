Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Reports

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop I, Crawford County reported 15 arrests for the week of Jan. 22 – 27.

This week’s arrests were:

Jan. 22: Mitchel M. Vaugh, 38, Bourbon, was arrested in Crawford County. Vaughn had a warrant from Sullivan for driving while revoked and a felony warrant from Crawford County for amphetamine possession. He was held on bond.

Jan. 22: Kathy A. Summers, 60, Bourbon, was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was released.

Jan. 23: Richard I. Howard, 42, Bunker, was arrested in Dent County for unlawful possession of a firearm; driving while intoxicated; speeding; failure to register a motor vehicle; no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released.

Jan. 23: Joseph Vance, 37, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Phelps County Jail.

Jan. 23: Kayla K. Porter, 26, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal; driving while suspended; no proof of insurance and no seat belt. She was released from the Phelps County Jail.

Jan. 23: Christopher S. Ray, 43, Steelville, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; operating a vehicle without a valid license; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Jan. 24: Michael C. Slayden, 45, Grove Spring, was arrested in Laclede County on a Benton County warrant for failure to appear; driving while revoked; child restraint violation and no seat belt. He was held on bond.

Jan. 24: Tammy L. Acosta, 36, Osceola, was arrested in Laclede County on a Henry County warrant for failure to appear; driving while revoked and no seat belt. She was held on bond.

Jan. 25: Richard A. Harper, 44, Waynesville, was arrested in Pulaski County on a warrant for larceny. He was held without bond.

Jan. 25: Jamie L. Harper, 40, Waynesville, was arrested in Pulaski County on a warrant for passing a bad check. She was held on bond.

Jan. 25: Kristin P. Fischer, 45, St. Robert, was arrested in Pulaski County on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear. She was held at the Pulaski County Jail on bond.

Jan. 26: Dane M. Sellers, 30, Salem, was arrested in Dent County for driving while intoxicated (prior offender); failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no seat belt. He was placed on a 12-hour hold.

Jan. 26: Jeremy J. Dyer, 19, Bixby, was arrested in Crawford County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

Jan. 26: Edward E. Parker, 36, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County on a Phelps County warrant for second-degree assault. He was held on bond.

Jan. 27: Joshua R. Barton, 29, Owensville, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated.