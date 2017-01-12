Home » Latest News » Missouri S&T campus to close due to winter weather

Due to potentially hazardous winter weather conditions, the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus will be closed Friday, Jan. 13. Only employees who are considered situationally critical should report to work on Friday.

Missouri S&T officials also urge students to avoid traveling to campus on Friday and recommend students review the weather conditions along their travel routes before taking any actions. Campus residence halls will be open on Friday and throughout the weekend.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service office in Springfield, Missouri, was forecasting ice accumulations of ¼-inch to ½-inch along the Interstate 44 corridor, which includes Rolla.

Should the need for shelter arise, two Missouri S&T residence halls – Thomas Jefferson Hall and University Commons – are prepared with backup generators and shelter space.