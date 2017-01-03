Home » Obituaries » Margaret Alberta Hyatt

Margaret Alberta Hyatt of Sullivan, MO, departed this life in Sullivan on December 19, 2016, having reached the age of ninety-three years, one month and nineteen days. Margaret was born in Joppa, AL, on October 30, 1923, daughter of Albert Henry Densmore and Essie Densmore nee Boyd. On September 14, 1940, she was united in marriage to Warren Thanual Hyatt and five children came to bless this union.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Jerry Hyatt of St. Louis, MO and Darrell Hyatt and wife, Jeannie, of St. Peters, MO; by her daughters, Shirley Davis Marsh and husband, David, of Robertsville, MO, Phyllis Talir and husband, Jim, of Bourbon, MO, and Brenda Hyatt of St. Peters, MO; by her sisters, Ermadine Ralph and JoAnne Young, both of Arab, AL; by seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, one sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Essie Densmore; by her husband, Warren Hyatt; by two brothers, James Densmore and Donald Densmore, and by one grandchild, Tim Talir.

Margaret was a Christian of the Southern Baptist faith and member of Friendship Baptist Church in Arab, AL. During her working career, she was employed by New Era Shirt Company in St. Louis, MO. She later went to work as a sales clerk for J.C. Penney’s in Northwest Plaza in St. Louis, MO. She remained with the company until she retired after twenty-five years of service. Margaret was an avid reader throughout her life. She had lived a very active life and had many hobbies and interests. She was a talented seamstress and made most of her children’s clothing when they were young. Making pieced quilts was her passion and her family now have several which have become family heirlooms. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning her produce. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart just as she did in their hearts.

Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, MO, with the Rev. Jamie Haguewood officiating. A private committal will take place at a later date at Mt. Oak Cemetery in Ruth, AL.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.