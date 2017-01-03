Home » Sullivan » June Lorraine Heitzler

June Lorraine Heitzler, age 89, of Bourbon, passed away on December 24, 2016, in Washington, MO. June, daughter of the late Charles McDaniel and Frances Orlando, nee Christopher, was born June 29, 1927 in Sullivan, MO.

On June 3, 1946, she was united in marriage to the late Gerard (Art) Heitzler and to this union five sons were born. June was a devoted wife and homemaker that loved her family and friends. She was a kind and generous woman to everyone she met and always had a smile on her face. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by three sons, Mark of St. Clair, MO; Geoff and wife Maria of Sullivan, MO; Timothy of Bourbon, MO; daughter-in-law Rita Murray-Heitzler of St. Louis, MO; a sister, Judy Weekley; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; other relatives, and many friends.

Along with her parents and husband, June preceded in death by two sons, Ronald and Gregory.

It was June’s wish to be cremated.

