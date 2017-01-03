Home » Sullivan » Jennings Family Provides Toys For Children In The Hospital

The tradition of providing toys for children in the hospital by the Jennings family continues for the ninth year.

Family members of Robert Jennings recently came to Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital to deliver a load of toys to be given to children who find themselves in the hospital over the holidays. The gift of a toy to a child helps to relieve their stress and anxiety during their encounter.

This annual custom of the Jennings family had its origin in loving memory of Robert Jennings who lost his life in a tragic accident.

Robert was only nine years old at the time when he was struck by a truck resulting in his hospitalization until his death.

That was a difficult time for the family, and through their experience, they hope to help other children realize that a hospital doesn’t have to be a scary place.

A toy can be comforting and soothing to a child in the medical environment.

A more recent program the Jennings family is encouraging is the organ donor program.

Two children and two adults were helped to live more complete lives through the tragedy of Robert’s death.

To enable the Jennings family to purchase toys, they host fundraisers throughout the year.

Regardless if the child is visiting someone or is there to be seen themselves, the family wants to help them to be more at ease in the hospital by receiving a cheerful toy.

If you see the family during the year involved in a fundraiser, take time to see what you can do the help support them in this outstanding tradition.

In the future, a family member of yours may benefit by their program in the hospital.

“This is truly a wonderful tribute to Robert where countless children have had a more pleasant experience in the hospital through the efforts of the Jennings family. We sincerely appreciate their concern for the well-being of children in our hospital,” remarked Jessica Stroup, Med/Surg, CCU Nurse Manager.