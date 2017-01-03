Home » Obituaries » Hazel Susan Williams Miller

Hazel Susan Williams Miller of Sullivan, MO, departed this life in Sullivan on December 30, 2016, having reached the age of ninety-four years, three months and seventeen days. Hazel was born in Bourbon, MO, on September 13, 1922, daughter of Charles Evert Cahill and Bertha May Cahill nee Bacon. On September 16, 1939, she was united in marriage to William Leroy Williams, known to all as Leroy, and four sons came to bless this union. In 1984, she was united in marriage to Charles Miller and they were blessed to have about eight years together.

Hazel is survived by three sons, Artie Williams and wife, Pat, of Winston Salem, NC, Richard Williams and wife, Norma, of Vidalia, GA, and Fred Williams and wife, Tammy, of Hopkins, MN; by three step-children, Roy Miller and wife, Cheryl, of Troy, IL, Christena York and husband, Tim, of Galveston, TX, and Butch Miller and wife, Debbie, of Bourbon, MO; by seventeen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Bertha Cahill; by her husbands, Leroy Williams and Charles Miller; by one infant son, William L. Williams, Jr.; by her brothers, Steve Cahill, Arthur Cahill and Walter Cahill, and by three sisters, Mamie Nappier, Helen Jones and Elsie Cox.

Hazel was a Christian of the Baptist faith, believing in the Lord as her Savior. She had various jobs during her working years, having worked as a clerk and nurses’ assistant. She had worked at Sunset Nursing Home in Union, MO, for about ten years. Hazel loved people and while living in the St. Clair area, had been a member of the St. Clair Elk’s Lodge 2651. After moving to Sullivan, MO, she was active in the Sullivan Eagle’s Lodge. She also enjoyed going to the Sullivan Senior Center, where she enjoyed fellowshipping and playing cards with her friends. One of Hazel’s favorite pastimes during her younger years was dancing and she was a very talented dancer. She could tap dance and often entertained her family by clogging. In more recent years, Hazel enjoyed crocheting and quilting and loved going to play Bingo. Nothing made her happier than the time she spent with her children and grandchildren and many wonderful memories have been created.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, MO, with the Rev. Jim Watson officiating. Interment was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair, MO. Memorials may be made to the Green Mound Cemetery.