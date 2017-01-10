Home » Latest News » Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Reports Possible Human Remains Found

On January 10, 2017 at approximately noon, the Forestry Division of the Missouri Department of Conservation was cleaning the river access at Chouteau Claim when they reported finding a burn pile about 5 yards in the brush with what appeared to have dismembered human remains in the burn pile. Franklin County Investigators are currently investigating the scene. Cadaver dogs are being used to search the surrounding area and a grid search is being conducted by Deputies with the assistance of Agents from the Missouri Department of Conservation. A search of the waterway for evidence is being conducted by the Missouri State Patrol. We are checking with the surrounding counties for any missing person reports. The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further review and an attempt to identify the remains.