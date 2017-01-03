Home » Latest News » Franklin County Sheriff Deputies Dispatched For A Domestic Assault In Robertsville, MO

On 12-28-16 at approximately 11:08 PM, Deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Willow ford Road in Robertsville, Mo. for a domestic assault. It was determined during the investigation that the male suspect assaulted his wife, then allegedly put a gun to her head and poured gasoline on the crib with the grandbaby inside threatening to light the crib on fire. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies arrival. Deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol searched the area being unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was located the following day and was arrested. Charges was obtained against Patrick Howard a 56 year old white male from Robertsville, Mo. for Assault 2nd, Armed Criminal Action and Endangering the Welfare of a Child with bond being set at $50,000 cash. All persons are considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.