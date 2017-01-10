Home » Latest News » Franklin County Deputies Dispatched For A Domestic Dispute Near Pacific

On Monday morning, January 9, 2017 deputies were dispatched to respond to Thornton Rd outside Pacific for a report of a domestic assault. Upon investigating deputies learned that a female had been assaulted by her boyfriend at a residence in the Victoria Garden Mobile Home Park outside Pacific. After the assault took place at the residence the female fled in a vehicle and her boyfriend chased her in another vehicle down Highway 100. While chasing her the male forced the vehicle she was driving off the road and a collision occurred. The male subject exited and continued the disturbance. Two MoDOT workers were passing the location of the collision and witnessed the confrontation. They stopped to assist and provided the female a safe place to await law enforcement. The male suspect was armed with a handgun during the confrontation and allegedly pointed the gun at the female. He left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. Deputies responded to the Red Barn Trailer Court in Villa Ridge after receiving information on his possible whereabouts. Deputies located the suspect driving in the trailer park and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect was interviewed and arrested during the traffic stop without further incident. A warrant was obtained Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful use of a Weapon with a $50,000 cash only bond. The suspect is identified as Jesse S. Ahern a 25 year old white male from Villa Ridge.