First Baby Of 2017 Arrives On New Year’s Day At Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital

Rhett Isaac Zancauske was the first baby to be delivered at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital in 2017. He arrived on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 10:33 a.m. weighing in at 6 pounds 12 ounces and 18” long. His parents are Elizabeth Fuchs and Micah Zancauske with Patricia Hinkle, MD being the delivering physician.

Freda Haase, Auxiliary President came to present a $100 check to Rhett for being the first baby of the year at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital. MBSH Mother Baby Unit also celebrated Rhett’s arrival with a large gift basket full of important items for a newborn and a $25 gift card from Wal-Mart.