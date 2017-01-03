Home » Obituaries » Fern B. Timmermann

Fern Beatrice Timmermann, 86, of Pittsburg, MO, formerly of Sullivan, MO, passed away at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, on December 18, 2016, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services was held 11 a.m. at Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO on Friday, December 23, 2016. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday evening. Burial will be at Reedville Cemetery following the service.

Fern was born on February 16, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Herbert and Bertha Powell who preceded her in death. She was married on August 6, 1948 to James Reed Timmermann who preceded her in death.

Fern enjoyed singing in the choir at church, crocheting and quilting, playing cards and watching old westerns on TV.

Survivors include seven children, John Timmermann (Pam) of Harrisburg, MO, Nancy Peregoy (Ed) of Lebanon, MO, Marilyn Pettitt (John) of Elkland, MO, Martin Timmermann of Sullivan, MO, Sue Dittmar (Steve) of Swansee, SC, Debbie Rothrock (Pete) of Pittsburg, MO and Richard Timmermann (Lynne) of Sullivan, MO; thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is also survived by one sister, Juanita Villani, and one brother, Paul Powell. Two brothers, Lloyd Powell and James Powell preceded her in death.

Fern was a member of Reedville Baptist Church and later transferred her membership to Temple Baptist Church in Sullivan.

The past year, she lived with her youngest daughter, Debbie Rothrock in Pittsburg, MO.

Donations may be made in Fern’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 5262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. She was fond of St. Jude’s because of their life saving care for one of her grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the Timmermann family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.