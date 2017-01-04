Home » Latest News » Facebook Community Helps Sheriff’s Office Locate Suspects

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said it was a “great team effort” between law enforcement and Franklin County citizens that led to the arrest of two southeast Missouri men who allegedly stole a vehicle.

Pelton said around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 50 when he passed a 2013 Kia Soul that was reported stolen out of Doniphan, Mo. The vehicle turned down Oak Grove School Road where the deputy lost sight. The vehicle was found shortly after. It had been abandoned and wrecked. A search of the area did not turn up any suspects and information was shared with the community on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Around 6:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office received four citizen sightings and reported the suspects in the area of Highway BB and Highway 50. Union police and sheriff’s deputies were able to locate and arrest the suspects.

Both were fugitives with active warrants from Butler County.

Dustin Hayes, 19, Poplar Bluff, and Sean O’Kelley, 29, Poplar Bluff, were arrested. Hayes was wanted for second-degree burglary. O’Kelley was wanted for driving while intoxicated. Charges are being sought for resisting arrest and first-degree tampering.

“The sheriff’s office is especially proud of the public for their assistance in helping to locate and reporting the sightings/encounters with the suspects,” Pelton said.