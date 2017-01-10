Home » Obituaries » Ethel L. Bowen

Services for Ethel Louise Bowen, age 83, of Sullivan, MO, were conducted 12 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Mr. Glen Carter officiating. Burial followed in Gerth Cemetery, Bourbon, MO.

Visitation was held from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Friday at the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.

Ethel passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2017 at Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.

Ethel was born on March 2, 1933 to John A. and Mae (Cates) Ratliff at Bourbon, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Omer Bowen and one son Sam was born to their union. Ethel was employed by Paramount Cap in Bourbon and retired from there after many years of service. Ethel was a hard worker, outspoken and firm in her beliefs. She was a caregiver to her husband and son. She enjoyed sewing and loved her little dogs and took care of her family members.

She is survived by nephews and nieces, Larry (Kelly) Alexander of Sullivan, John (Cindy) Ratliff of Catawissa, Robin Floyd of Minnesota, and Shelly Francis of Washington, MO; many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Mae (Cates) Ratliff; her husband, Omer Bowen; one son Sam Bowen; one brother; John E. Ratliff; and two sisters, Nellie Alexander and Opal Bandy.

Condolences may be sent to the Bowen family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.