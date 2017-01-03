Home » Obituaries » Dallas E. Christian, Jr.

Services for Dallas E. Christian Jr. were conducted 1 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 at First Assembly of God Church, Sullivan, MO, with Pastor Kyle Phillips officiating. Cremation took place following the service.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at Sullivan First Assembly of God.

Dallas passed away early Friday, December 23, 2016 at his home due to natural causes.

Dallas Eugene Christian, Jr. was born on December 30, 1948 to the late Dallas E. Christian, Sr. and Evelyn M. Osborne in Stockton, CA. Dallas joined the Air Force after high school and served in Vietnam. He remained in the Military for twenty years retiring as a Master Sergeant. Dallas married Gail Marie Garland, Dec. 13, 1969. They had just celebrated 47 years of marriage. Three sons were born to the couple.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; four sons: Dallas Christian III (and his wife, Sheri) of St. James, MO, Charles Christian (and his wife, Tanya) of Rancho Cordova, CA; Frederic Christian (and his wife, Jamie) of Tulsa, OK and Calvin Dreasler of Warrensburg, MO; his mother, Evelyn Christian of Gardnerville, NV; his stepmother, Barbara Christian of Wilton, CA; a brother, Gary Christian (and his wife, Brenda); a sister, Evelyn Lancaster of Gardnerville, NV; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Arrangements are under the care of Eaton Funeral Home of Sullivan and Bourbon.