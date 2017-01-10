Home » Obituaries » Cole R. Jones

Cole Robert Jones, of Dixon, was born July 18, 1983, in Sullivan, only son of Robert Edward and Charlotte Mae (Stratman) Jones, and departed this life Friday afternoon, December 30, 2016, near Lebanon, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Cole was 33 years old.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norman and Alice Jones; maternal grandparents, Henry and Opal Stratman; and two cousins, Angela (Stratman) Foster and Shawn Amos.

Cole was a 2002 graduate of Sullivan High School and also a graduate of Linn State Technical College. Cole was a heavy equipment operator and worked on oil rigs. Cole’s hobbies included fishing, hunting and camping. He was also a certified scuba diver. Cole was a member of the Wingmen Motorcycle Club and loved to travel.

Those left to mourn the passing of Cole include: His parents, Robert (Bob) and Charlotte Jones, Dixon; one sister, Jessica (Jones) and her husband, Wallace Norris, Overland Park, KS; nephew, Ethan Norris; niece, Sophia Norris; girlfriend, Angie Cuff, Springfield; uncles and aunts, Stanley and Joyce Stratman, St. Ann; and Connie and Ed Amos, St. Charles; cousins, Jeremy Amos, Travis Amos and Melissa (Stratman) Brand; and other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Cole will be from 1-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in the Dixon Chapel of the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Fairview Cemetery, Frankford, under the direction of the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Norris, Ethan Norris, Jeremy Amos, Travis Amos, Jason Goodman and Jason Richardson.

