Services for Cardeen Beyreis age 82 of Sullivan were conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Scott Perry officiating. Interment will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.

Cardeen was a loving, caring person who gave of herself to many. She loved Jesus as her Savior and loved her family. She was lovingly referred to as “Honey” by many as well.

Cardeen is survived by her son, James (Diane) Beyreis III of Union, MO; one daughter, Debra (Timothy) O’Leary of Stafford, VA; four grandchildren, Angie (Joshua) Fulton, Jessica Agar, Tonya (Darren) Hadro and Erin Hollandsworth; nine great-grandchildren; Alan Agar, Tyler White, Alexa Agar, Brayden White, William Lunte, Delilah Lunte, Addison Hadro, Jacob Fulton and Eleanor Hadro; an honorary daughter, Christine Neff (and her husband, Jason); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cardeen was preceded in death by her parents; Roy W. and Dolly M. (Brummett) Cox; husband; James W. Beyreis; 14 siblings; Frieda Stahlman, Jesse, Leslie, Melburn, Robert, Elmer, Junior, Wilbur, Mary, Cassandra and Barbara Cox, Ruth Ann Fryer, Carolyn Schmidt and Donald Cox; and an honorary daughter, Sherry Schmidt Bladdick.

Cardeen passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the home of her granddaughter, Angie in Potosi.

Memorials to Temple Baptist Church are appreciated.

