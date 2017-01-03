Home » Obituaries » Brenda Roberts

Services for Brenda J. (Umfleet) Roberts, age 76 of Bourbon, MO, were conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Mr. Tommy Wigger officiating.

Visitation for Brenda was from 4-7 p.m. Thursday evening at the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.

Brenda Joyce Umfleet was born on September 12, 1940 in Fredricktown, MO to Clyde and Geneva (Strickland) Umfleet. She grew up and attended school in Fredricktown. As a young woman, she moved to Sullivan where she worked various jobs in the area while raising her family. Brenda enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was passionate about raising and showing Jack Russell Terriers. She loved the holidays and was described as a feisty, hardheaded lady.

Brenda is survived by her husband Emerson Roberts of Bourbon; seven children: Harold (Skip) Massey of Joplin, Brad (Lisa) Massey of Leasburg, Lisa (Dave) Almany of St. Louis, Tina (Pat) Cantwell of Corinth, TX, Suzy (Dan) Presley of Sullivan, Beth Fleming of Pacific and Theresa McCulloch of O’Fallon; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephew, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Clyde and Geneva (Strickland) Umfleet.

Brenda passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at Life Care Center in Sullivan.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan and Bourbon.