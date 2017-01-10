Home » Bourbon, School » Bourbon Pink Out Game Jan. 20

On Jan. 20, the Lady Tigers of Belle will take on the Lady Warhawks of Bourbon at Bourbon. The Lady Tigers and Lady Warhawks are working together to make this night a Pink Out night to support the fight against cancer.

T-shirts (as well as long sleeves, crew sweatshirts and hoodies) are available to pre-order and will be in by the night of the game. All proceeds from the sales of the t-shirts will go in support of Kelly Griffin, a Bourbon Elementary School teacher. The orders must be placed by Jan. 11. Order forms and the flyer can be seen on the Crawford County R-I district website.

Head coach Terra Heidle, assistant coach Megan Koenig and their Lady Warhawks give gratitude in advance for your support of them, the Lady Tigers, and the fight against cancer.