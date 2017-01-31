Home » Bourbon, School » Bourbon Lady Warhawks Basketball Host 2nd Annual “Pink Out” Game

By Dustin Gerding

The Bourbon Lady Warhawks hosted their 2nd annual “Pink Out” game on Friday, Jan. 20 against the Belle Lady Tigers.

The Lady Warhawks and Lady Tigers worked together to make this night a “Pink Out” game to support the fight against cancer. The Lady Warhawks offered t-shirts, long sleeve, crew sweatshirts, and hoodies to the public for purchase by pre-ordering. Athletes from both schools bought the pink shirts and used them as their warm up attire.

The boys basketball team and cheerleaders donned the pink shirts during the game to show unity with their Lady Warhawks. The proceeds from the sales of the shirts were given to Bourbon Elementary teacher Kelly Griffin, as she is in a current battle with cancer.

The gym was packed with people wearing pink to support Griffin and the cause. A total of $1,823 was raised for Griffin; $1,420 from donations at the game and another $423 from the proceeds of the shirt sales.

Senior basketball team member Jacqueline de la Torre presented Griffin with a bouquet of flowers and the money during half time.

The Lady Warhawks defeated the Lady Tigers by a score of 55-23. Game statistics were unavailable at press time.