Amanda Lee Miller, age 45 of Rolla, MO, passed away December 30, 2016 at Phelps County Regional Hospital in Rolla. Amanda was born on February 7, 1971 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter to Mary Emma Kitchens.

Amanda attended school at Bourbon High School. On June 23,1990, she was united in marriage to Lyle Miller in Bourbon, MO. He survives of the home.

Amanda was a member of Landmark Baptist church in Rolla, MO.

Amanda worked as an EMT for several years and enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with family and helping others.

Survivors include two daughters, Taylor Rice and husband Matt of Kansas City, MO, Victoria Miller of Rolla, MO; one son, Treyson Miller of Rolla; three grandchildren, Trinity, Shilo, and Atticus Rice; mother Mary Cameron of St. James, MO; one brother, Robbie Cameron of Bourbon, MO; Mother and father-in-law, Roger and Shirley Miller of Bourbon, MO.

Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Daisy Cash.

A memorial service will be held on 2 p.m., January 14, 2017 at Calvary Baptist church with Pastor Ed Carter officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Rolla Cremation and Memorial (573-341-0220) www.rollacremation.com.