FBI Indicates Three People Indicted in Illegal Gambling Operation

Three individuals were indicted today in an indictment alleging that they organized and ran an illegal high-stakes sports betting operation, in part by utilizing a website on the internet.

The three individuals are also accused of engaging in money laundering and unlawful monetary transactions, including the purchase of a house and a vehicle using the proceeds of their crimes.

The indictment alleges that two of these individuals filed false tax returns trying to conceal their crimes, and a third committed perjury by filing a false declaration before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Samuel Douglas Hazer, Florence, Alabama; Carol Jean Hazer, Farmington, Missouri; and Joseph Mahfood, St. Louis, Missouri; were indicted on multiple charges including illegal gambling business, interstate activity in furtherance of gambling, money laundering, unlawful monetary transactions, perjury and filing false tax returns.

If convicted, these charges carry maximum penalties up to 20 years in prison and/or fines up to $250,000. In determining the actual sentences, a judge is required to consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, which provide recommended sentencing ranges.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Richard Finneran is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As is always the case, charges set forth in an indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.