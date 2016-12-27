Home » Sports » Sullivan Upends Borgia For First Time Since ‘97

By Ryan Storz

The last Sullivan team to reach the Final Four was also the last Sullivan team to beat St. Francis Borgia.

That changed Tuesday night in Washington.

Sullivan took down a program that has been a thorn in their sides since joining the district ranks in 2009. The Eagles outscored Borgia 17-10 in the fourth quarter and won 57-50. It is the first time Sullivan has defeated Borgia since the two schools met in the district championship game in 1997.

Cody McKinney scored 21 points and had four 3-pointers. His defense on Borgia’s 6-foot-8 Alex Movila equaled his offensive contributions. Movila, who averages 24 points per game, was held to just two points as the Eagles put McKinney in front of him and provided weak side help. The goal, Eagles head coach Dino McKinney said, was to keep the ball away from him as much as possible.

“We wanted to limit his touches…but we had to give up something,” he said.

With the Eagles focusing on Movila, it allowed his teammate Hunter Mehler to get some looks. McKinney said Mehler scored 18 points in the first half and hit some 3-pointers to keep the Knights in the game.

Sullivan also limited Borgia’s second-leading scorer — Gus Kleekamp — to two points. The Eagles shot just 34 percent from the field, but Jared Woodcock and Caleb Stack still reached double-figures against a tough Knights defense. Woodcock had 14 points and eight rebounds. Stack had 12 points and nine rebounds. He also dunked the ball in the final period as Sullivan was pulling away from Borgia. Seth Johanning contributed eight points, including two 3-pointers. Caleb Todd scored two points.

Borgia led 15-11 after one quarter and 29-28 at the half. The Eagles outscored Borgia 12-11 in the third quarter to leave the game tied.

The win will hopefully provide Sullivan with a boost as they head into 2017, but McKinney is staying grounded. “You’re only as good as the next game you play,” he said. The team has had to go through an adjustment after Caleb Pryor went down with a knee injury during football season. “We knew it would be a big change, going from Caleb handling the ball 80 to 85 percent of the time. He made kids better.” Cody McKinney has assumed the role at point guard and he’s averaging more than five assists per game.

Sullivan is loaded with seniors who have helped the team get off to a strong start. Stack has emerged as the team’s third-leading scorer and is second in rebounds with averages of nine and six respectively. Woodcock has continued his strong play, averaging 19 points and eight rebounds. Johanning is averaging six points per game. “Jared does what he always does. Seth has shot the ball well. It’s been a pretty good balance,” McKinney said.

The Eagles play again Jan. 5 at the Springfield Catholic Tournament, perhaps the first time in program history they won’t compete at the Owensville Tournament. McKinney said Pacific dropped out of the Owensville Tournament and had they remained in it, they would’ve been facing nearly all the same teams in all three tournaments this season. Sullivan got the call to compete at Springfield, which mixes public and parochial schools. McKinney said the team will be put up in a hotel for the weekend and face some tough competition.